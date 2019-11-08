The Free Press
ROCHESTER — The Mankato West girls swimming and diving team won the Section 1A meet on Friday, Mankato East/Loyola was second and the two teams qualified nine swimmers to the state meet in several events.
The Scarlets’ Olivia Leonard was the section champion in two events, taking first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:11.41 and first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.99.
She also helped two relays qualify for state with second-place finishes: the 200 medley relay with a school-record time of 1:49.34 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.88. Sophia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge are the other members of those relays.
Sophia Leonard took second in the 100 backstroke (59.86) and also met the state qualifying standard in the 50 free, taking third in 24.79. Patenaude was third in the 100 breaststroke but met the qualifying standard with a time of 1:09.54.
For the Cougars, Madison Hogue was the section champion in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.40 and the 100 freestyle in 53.79. She also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team, which won in 3:42.90. Grace Busch, Eve Anderson and Kaylee Sivertsen are the other members of that relay.
Kaylee Sivertsen also qualified for state in two individual events, taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.45) and the 500 freestyle (5:24.29).
Anderson was third in the 500 free, meeting the qualifying standard with a time of 5:27.09. Busch, Avery Schuh, Sivertsen and Hogue met the standard in the 200 freestyle relay, taking third in 1:40.98.
West won the section with 392 points. East/Loyola had 323. St. Peter was fourth with 271.5.
The Saints’ Morgan Kelly qualified for state, taking second in the 200 IM (2:11.70) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.22). Kelly, Shelby Graft, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer took fourth in the 200 medley relay but met the qualifying standard with a time of 1:52.98.
On Thursday, St. Peter’s Lauren Feder qualified for state in diving, finishing fourth.
