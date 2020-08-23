Mankato’s tennis teams started practice this week and competitions are just around the corner.
Mankato West and Mankato East/Loyola each have plenty of returning talent, so expectations are high heading into the new season.
Here’s a look at each team.
East/Loyola
One of the most difficult challenges facing fall athletes is the uncertainty surrounding postseason.
Will there be section tournaments? What about state? When will there be answers?
For the Cougars’ Kezia Kim, who made it to the section semifinals last season, dealing with those questions is difficult, as state is firmly on her radar. But those answers may not be coming anytime soon, and she’s well aware that she may not get the answers she wants.
Kim’s solution: set goals, keep working hard and focus on what you do have.
“For a long time, I was thinking that we weren’t going to have a season. That was what it was looking like,” Kim, a senior in her fifth season on varsity, said. “I’m really grateful to get the opportunity to come out here as a team and be together for one last season.”
Added coach Ryan Fredrickson: “We readdressed our goals as a team and what we want to make our priorities. Right now, they’re very much in the ‘we know the postseason is uncertain, but we’re just so happy to be out here.’”
For East/Loyola, Kim will return at No. 1, but there are plenty of questions beyond that, as the lineup is “wide open,” according to Fredrickson.
Kamy Bartolo, Tiegen Richards, Hannah Rigdon, Arissa Leddy, Adriana Kleinschmidt and Arika Kleinschmidt are all players that could contribute on varsity.
After taking sixth in the Big Nine last year, Fredrickson was realistic about the team’s expectations after losing six varsity contributors. But he’s been happy with how the team looks, and is confident there can be some improvement throughout the season.
“Given the loss of returners, we’re really hoping that given all the work the girls put in in the offseason ... we can match what we did last year,” he said.
West
For the Scarlets, last season was good.
A third place finish (8-3) in the conference was a very nice showing, but it was a younger group.
Now, with eight players on the varsity roster returning, coach Darwin Silva knows just how dangerous his team can be.
“The talent is there for us to be able to go a long way,” he said. “I know this is a shortened season, but we’re definitely not afraid of anyone.”
It starts at No. 1 with Lauryn Douglas, who returns as a senior after playing in the same spot last year. Payton Douglas will move up to No. 2 after playing at No. 3 last season. Mckenna Schreiber and Natalie Zarn round out the singles lineup at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
West loses senior Kelsey Goettl from the No. 1 doubles pairing, but Anna Egeland will shift from No. 2 singles to doubles to fill that role.
“Our goal is to compete with some of the better schools this year,” Egeland said. “We’ve all played them before, so we know what we’re up against.”
When it comes to the team’s mentality in a season that’s supposed to be an extremely competitive one, there are things to work through.
It’s important to get as much out of every practice as possible in a shortened season, but Silva has been hesitant to do certain drills because of the pandemic. There’s also the challenge of keeping players in the right place mentally, as there’s still so much that isn’t normal.
“There’s two approaches that you can take to the season,” Silva said. “One is looking at all the restrictions and limitations that we have. Obviously everything that’s happened since the beginning of COVID, it’s been an inconvenience to our normal routine.
“Or you can look at the possibility of playing and being grateful for that. ... That’s definitely the spirit of practice right now.”
