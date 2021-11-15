The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West and Mankato East football teams were well-represented when the Big Southeast District announced its award winners for this season.
Big Southeast Red Division offensive player of the year was West receiver Mekhi Collins, who shares the honor with Rochester Mayo receiver Cayden Holcomb.
West linebacker Ryan Haley was named the defensive player of the year, and teammate Gannon Rosenfeld was selected as the lineman of the year.
West’s J.J. Helget was named the coach of the year.
Quarterback Zander Dittbenner, running back Walker Britz, lineman Tanner Shumski, cornerback Peyton Goettlicher, safety Damian Riewe, defensive end Gibson Blackstad and linebacker Brady Haugum also received all-district honors, while lineman Trenton Fontaine, linebacker Hayden Hartman and lineman Braedon Smook were named to the honorable-mention team.
West (11-0) plays in the Class AAAAA semifinals against Rogers at 7 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
East quarterback Jacob Eggert was named the Big Southeast District offensive player of the year.
Receiver Puolrah Gong, lineman Jack Pemble, linebacker Nathan Drumm, linebacker Brady Hoffner, receiver Meer Othow and lineman Braden LeTourneau received all-district recognition, and running back Gus Gartzke and lieman Avery Flowers was named to the honorable-mention team.
East was 6-3 this season.
