FARIBAULT -- Olivia Leonard won four events, helping Mankato West win the Section 2A swimming and diving championships, which were competed at three sites Friday.
West scored 344 points, narrowly defeating Mankato East/Loyola, which scored 335. St. Peter placed sixth with 202, and Tri-City United was 10th with 68.
Leonard won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.13 and 100 breaststroke in 1:06.78.
Leonard teamed with Sophia Leonard, Ella Lee and Annika Younge to win the 200 medley relay in 1:55.48, and she also joined Sophia Leonard, Younge and Lucy Vogt to place first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.56.
Vogt also took second in the 50 freestyle in 25.14, and Sophia Leonard was runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.51.
For East/Loyola, Kaylee Sivertsen placed first in the 100 freestyle in 54.84, with teammate Maddie Hogue in second at 51.01.
Sivertsen, Hogue, Grace Busch and Eve Anderson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.21. The team of Avery Schuh, Busch, Sivertsen and Hogue took first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.69.
Anderson was runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 5:27.52.
St. Peter's best finish was by Hannah Denzer, who placed third in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.40.
Tri-City United's Ella Schmiesing took seventh in the 50 freestyle (25.84) and 100 freestyle (57.52).
Volleyball
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Abby Haggenmiller and Grace Remmert each served 13 points as the Saints won the Big South Conference home game Saturday. Scores were 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.
Remmert also had 11 assists, eight digs and four service aces. Kylee Horner led St. Peter with nine kills, and Lauren Niemeyer made two blocks.
Belle Plaine 3, Tri-City United 0: Sam Lang had five kills and eight digs in TCU's 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 loss in a Minnesota River Conference match Saturday.
Jordyn Brownlee made nine assists for the Titans.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin County West 1: Lakesha Carter and Maggie Grapuman each finished with 10 kills for the Knights in a road victory.
Scores were 25-13, 25-23, 20-25, 25-13.
Dani Freyberg had 31 assists, while Lauren Kuebler added 25 digs.
The Knights (3-1) play Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Abbie Riederer led the Chargers with eight kills and nine digs in the Tomahawk Conference home loss.
Scores were 25-13, 25-17, 25-21.
Ella Schlei added six kills and four blocks for the Chargers.
MVL (1-5) will host Springfield Thursday.
Football
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 27, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 12: Cam Ludeman rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights won at New Richland on Friday.
Mike Matteson added 101 yards and a touchdown rushing for the Knights.
LCWM (2-1) hosts Martin County West on Friday.
