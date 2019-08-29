MANKATO — Mankato West’s Olivia Leonard part of four first-place finishes, and Sarah Patenaude was part of three on Thursday in a 97-87 Big Nine Conference loss to Rochester Century at the Minnesota State pool.
Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:19.16 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.83, and Patenaude won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.43. Both were part of the 200 medley relay with Sophia Leonard and Annika Younge, winning in 1:53.69. The same foursome won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.32.
The Scarlets’ Zoey Hermel won the diving competition with 145.6 points.Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif ” href=”http://twitter.com/puckato” target=”_blank”}@puckato{/a}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.