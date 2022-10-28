MARSHALL — Gabi Peterson made three blocks, but No. 1-seeded Marshall eliminated Mankato West 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 in the semifinals of the Section 2AAA volleyball playoffs Friday.
Adriah Gilbertson had four kills, and Allison Banse made 12 digs for West (11-15). Tori Tosch added two blocks.
At St. Peter, the Saints defeated Worthington 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 in the 2AAA semifinals.
Rylee Horner had 10 kills and served five aces, while Emmy Remmert had eight kills and 14 digs. Iris Elias ha 28 assists.
St. Peter will play Marshall on Thursday in the section championship game.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.