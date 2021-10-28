The Mankato West girls soccer team hasn’t struggled to score this season.
With 69 goals in 19 games, West averages over 3.6 goals per game, a very healthy figure.
After a tough start on a cold and rainy night, the West offense struggled to get going in a 4-1 loss to third-seeded Mahtomedi in the quarterfinals of the Class AA tournament Thursday at Eden Prairie High School.
“Mahtomedi controlled the pace at the beginning of the game,” Scarlets’ coach Crissy Makela said. “It took us 15-20 minutes, I think, to really change the pace in our favor.”
Given the stage and the conditions, the first goal figured to be a big one, and it went to the Zephyrs’ Katelyn Beulke less than three minutes into the game.
West goalkeeper Anne Schill initially made the save on Beulke’s shot from inside the box, but it deflected straight up and eventually bounced in off the bar.
“She had her hand on it; Anne’s in the right spot,” Makela said. “She saw it, she moved for it ... tough bounce to have that go through.”
Beulke then made it 2-0 at 3:44, and Lauren Coy added the Zephyrs’ third goal at 19:40.
West got things under control from that point on, but the Zephyrs did a great job of controlling the ball, which made it hard for West to get chances.
“They had a very strong offense, especially in the midfield,” West senior Alaina Spaude said. “It was kind of difficult to adjust to that because they were doing quick touches.”
It was a much different second half.
Audrey Barry made it 4-0 at 49:06, but the Scarlets controlled the game the rest of the way.
Annelise Winch, who entered the state tournament with a team-high 28 goals, was marked by two defenders for most of the night, but West put an extra attacker upfront in the second half, which helped generate some offense.
Winch scored West’s lone goal at 69:28, her 29th this season, second best in program history. After breaking the shutout, the Scarlets applied great pressure in the closing minutes.
“Once we got our first goal, we kind of settled down a little bit and then played our game,” Spaude said.
After a heartbreaking loss in the section tournament in 2019 and not having a state tournament to play for last season, the Scarlets were ecstatic to get back to the state tournament.
West qualified in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and has made it six times in the program’s 26-year history. However, only one current West player was on the 2018 team.
“This was one of the best experiences that I’ve ever had. Going to state was a pretty big deal,” Spaude, a senior, said. “Now that we’ve gone to state, I think the underclassmen know that it’s for sure possible, and I think that they’ll have a lot of success.”
Shots on goal favored Mahtomedi 15-2.
The Scarlets finish the season at 13-5-2.
