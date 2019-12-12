Some people find low-scoring hockey games boring. In fact, it seems to be a growing feeling about low-scoring games in all sports lately.
While the box score may have been a little bare through two periods Thursday night at All Seasons Arena, there was nothing boring about the performance of Mankato West girls hockey goaltender Sarah Olsen.
“Getting shots consistently throughout the game helps me stay in it mentally,” Olsen said. “I know the other goalie saw a lot of shots, too, and she did a great job.”
Olsen made 22 saves, many of them coming on good scoring chances, in the Scarlets’ 2-1 overtime loss to Section 3A rival Marshall.
“They had a lot of shots early in the first period, and she kept us in the game,” West coach Shaun Reddy said. “She gets better and better each game, and her confidence level just keeps rising.”
It’s been a strong start to the season for a Scarlets team that was a goal away from the state tournament last year. The last time the two teams met, the third-seeded Scarlets upset the the second-seeded Tigers in the section semifinals last season. There’s a good chance they’ll meet again in the postseason this February.
It was a tightly contested first period, with the Tigers getting the better of it early in the frame
The first of many great chances went to the Tigers’ Leah Schaefer on a breakaway, but Olsen made the save. Minutes later, Olsen denied Kaitlyn Timm on a pare of point-blank chances off a defensive zone face-off.
For West, the top line of Sunshine Langworthy, Molly Grundhoffer and Caitlin Hvinden had good shifts throughout the period, a trend that would continue the rest of the night. Hvinden was just added to the top line this week.
“We switched up all the lines a little, hoping that it would create a bit more chemistry all through the lines,” Reddy said. “It seems to be working so far with puck movement and getting pucks deep.”
The trio’s best looks came on a power play in the final two minutes of the opening frame, when the Scarlets got five shots on goal and nearly scored twice.
In the final 30 seconds, Timm had breakaway, but Olsen was up to the task yet again.
It was a different story in the second, with West completely dominating play despite not scoring a goal.
Grundhoffer and Langworthy each had looks early, but were denied by Tigers goalie Emma Klenken, who finished 31 saves. The best chances for West came on another power play in the middle of the period, but they were unable to get one past Klenken.
Olsen came to the rescue again in the final minute of the period, denying Timm on another breakaway.
“We had a lot of zone time and we had a lot of chances, but their goalie did a great job with it,” Olsen said. “Even with this loss, we did take a lot from it.”
The third period got off to a bad start for West, with Marshall scoring the game’s first goal on a power play just 1:35 into the frame.
West tied the game with 3:39 remaining when Grundhoffer banged in a rebound. Hvinden and Langworthy got the assists.
The Scarlets took a penalty 42 seconds into overtime, and the game-winner came on the power play. Grundhoffer and Langworthy nearly connected for a short-handed goal, but the puck ended up in the Scarlets’ net on the ensuing rush.
“There are a lot of positives out of that one,” Reddy said.
“Although we didn’t get the win, we’ve proved to ourselves that we can play with the top teams in the section between them and East. ... That’s going to help us in the long run.”
West (6-3) will host Faribault Tuesday.
