The win at Owatonna early in the season was a nice confidence booster, and even the loss at Austin showed the Mankato West boys basketball team that it could play at a high level.
But on Friday at the West gym, the Scarlets took down Mankato East, which has been at the top of the Big Nine Conference for the last few years.
“We knew that tonight would be tough, but we’ve been playing pretty well,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “I’m super proud of our defense.”
West ended a seven-game losing streak in the crosstown series, defeating the Cougars 71-54 in a Big Nine Conference game. The Scarlets take over first place in the Big Nine.
“This has always been a good rivalry,” West senior Mason Ellwein said. “We haven’t always had close games with them, but they’ve been competitive. This was a good team effort and a team win.”
East had won seven straight against West in the last three seasons, with an average margin of victory of 23.9 points and just two games where the spread was less than 15 points.
Both teams struggled to get started, with the score tied at 2 after three minutes. But the Scarlets made three 3-pointers, two by Ellwein, to build a 13-0 run for a 24-13 lead.
“We were confident on the offensive end,” Drexler said. “We knew we couldn’t settle for jump shots. We had to keep attacking. The kids have been playing with confidence, but it’s different when you’re playing against (East).”
East cut the lead to 5 with 5 minutes remaining in the first half, and Louis Magers’ layup put West on top 31-20 at the break.
“(West is) a physical team, and they do a good job defensively,” East coach Joe Madson said. “We need to get into attack mode, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
The Cougars made some runs in the second half, getting within 38-34, 45-41 and 48-44, but Mekhi Collins, who didn’t play much in the first half because of foul trouble, had 14 points and five rebounds, all in the final 10 minutes, to keep West on top.
“All the starters and the bench ... we trust each other,” Ellwein said. “Everybody stepped up to get us the win.”
Ellwein finished with 22 points, and Buom Jock had 20 points. Magers had eight points and eight rebounds.
B.J. Omot led East with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Poulrah Gong scored 18.
“West is the favorite in the Big Nine, and they have a lot of experienced kids back,” Madson said. “They’re a handful, but we need to get tougher. We might not be as strong as them by the next time we play, but we can be tougher.”
East (7-2) plays at Red Wing on Tuesday. West (8-1) plays Friday at home against Rochester Century.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.