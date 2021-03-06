MANKATO -- The Mankato West girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night by scoring a season-high point total in downing Rochester Century 74-61 Saturday night in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
West (12-2) overcame some early turnover woes by dominating the boards 40-24 and converting 23 of 25 foul shots. Junior forward Annika Younge ripped off 14 rebounds for the Scarlets, who watched junior guard Lani Schoper drain 10 of 10 from the line and senior guard Bri Stoltzman put through 7 of 8.
"I think free-throw shooting is a reflection of your focus." West coach Julia Battern said. "Defensive rebounding was one of our game goals, and we succeeded our goal of getting to 60% of all rebounds. I am proud of our effort to box out and then go get it.
"We talked about things we needed to do offensively, and the biggest thing was to get everybody involved. We were able to have everyone on the court score for us tonight and that's when we're at our toughest."
Century (3-12) kept pace with the Scarlets for much of the opening 18 minutes before senior forward Faith Larson's left-handed banker off a drive to the cup sparked a half-ending 7-2 run. West went in front 38-34 on senior forward Emily Fitterer's second three-point play of the half.
Younge tallied eight of her 16 points in the half while the Panthers' Jordyn Sutton scored 10 of her game-high 24 points.
"We really picked it up offensively after a while," Younge said. "A special shout out to the seniors for all their leadership. I thought our transition offense was very good. We moved the ball around it worked really well the way we shared the ball. We boxed out better tonight, and it showed."
After Century drew even at 43 on Sutton's free-throw line jumper, Younge's inside bucket and three-point play off a close-range hoop began a 15-3 surge which produced a 58-46 advantage with 8:08 to go.
Stoltzman added two baskets and three foul shots before Schoper's two free throws expanded the gap to 61-48.
"We focused a ton on our offense a lot lately, and we wanted to bounce back from the loss to East," said Stoltzman, who totaled 20 points and seven rebounds. "We got everybody included tonight and we focused getting every point points to that was great. ... We focus a lot both on rebounding and free-throw shooting."
Schoper chipped in 17 points for the winners, who connected on 24 of 50 from the field for 48% and committed more turnovers 16-8. Fitterer added eight points while senior guard Sydney Ottman had six points and seven rebounds.
West hosts Red Wing on Monday.
