MINNEAPOLIS — There was nothing easy about Mankato West's football game Saturday. It was a tough as getting up at 4 a.m. to do preseason weightlifting.
But when the pay off is a state championship, those challenges don't seem to big.
The Scarlets defeated Mahtomedi 24-10 in the championship game of the Class AAAAA football playoffs Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
With the support of few thousand fans, wearing red and making a lot of noise in the cavernous stadium, West completed the most successful season in the program's storied history.
West won its fifth state championship, also taking titles in 1999, 2002, 2008 and 2014, and completed the first undefeated season for a program that has won more than 75% of its games since 1999.
Big plays from Ryan Haley, Zander Dittbenner and Gibson Blackstad, and the work of an historically good defense, made it possible, even though the game got a bit uncomfortable in the second half.
A fourth-down stop in the final two minutes started the celebration of West's 19th consecutive victory, dating back to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
