MANKATO — Another game, another dominant defensive showing for Mankato West.
The Scarlets pitched their fourth shutout in six games this season, allowing only 16 yards of total offense to Austin in a 76-0 victory over the Packers in a Big Southwest District football game Saturday at Todnem field.
West coach J.J. Helget has seen a lot of great defenses at West through the years, but acknowledged this unit is one of the best.
“One thing this team has really accepted defensively is that it’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we,’” Helget said. “They understand that it’s not about them making the tackle. It’s about doing their job so somebody else will make the tackle.”
Ryan Haley finished with 10 tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Hayden Hartman returned an interception for a touchdown.
It didn’t take West long to get going offensively.
The Scarlets led 56-0 by the middle of the second quarter, and pulled their starters at that time.
Walker Britz was the offensive star for the Scarlets, finishing with six carries for 128 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Britz also had a 59-yard receiving touchdown in the victory.
Ben Harpestad finished with two rushing touchdowns, and Zander Dittbenner went 5 of 8 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Dittbenner also added a rushing touchdown.
Total yards in the game favored West 422-16.
With only two regular season games remaining, Helget likes where his team is at with playoffs approaching.
“We’re excited to get to the playoffs and we know that we’re going to get tested more than we probably have in the regular season, but they’ve flourished with that,” Helget said. “They know what the big-game atmosphere is like and they want that. We’re excited to get there.”
The Scarlets (6-0) play Friday at Northfield.
