The names have changed — a lot — but the expectations are the same for the Mankato West football program.
“The goal never changes,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “We still want to compete for a state championship. There may be some bumps and bruises along the way because we have 18 new starters, but this group is extremely talented and capable.”
West opens the season Friday at Rochester John Marshall, coming off the fifth state championship and first undefeated season in program history and currently on a 19-game winning streak.
Last season, West had a historically good defense. The Scarlets allowed only 33 points in eight regular-season games and 31 more in five playoff games.
“The key was our pursuit,” said senior safety Damian Riewe, one of only two juniors to start on defense last season. “We always had nine to 11 guys going to the ball. Nobody would give up on the tackle.”
Riewe finished third on the team with 59 tackles last season, and he had four interceptions. He and junior Brody Koberoski will start at safety, with senior Elijah Green, senior Ethan Johnston and junior Jalen Smith at cornerback.
The defensive line will feature sophomores Austin Nommensen and Denim Blackstad, with seniors Trenton Fontaine, who had 41 tackles and two sacks last season, and Gage Schmidt inside. Schmidt is the only West player slated to start both ways.
Senior Ty Neils will start at middle linebacker, with seniors Carter Mihm and Ethan Bartell on the outside.
“We lost a lot of good players from last year,” Riewe said. “But we have a lot of younger players stepping up and working hard. I think we can be just as good (as last year).”
The new quarterback will be junior Bart McAninch, who hasn’t gotten much playing time but Helget isn’t worried.
“He’s a little different; he’s more of a pocket passer,” Helget said. “He has a great arm and sees the field, but he can also run. He’s been groomed to be a quarterback.”
Seniors Elijah Bollman and Jackson Froderman will rotate at running back, with Riewe possibly getting some snaps in the backfield.
The receiving corps is led by Johnston, who made 22 catches for 370 yards and two touchdowns last season. He will be joined by Smith, junior Adam Timm and senior Collin Johnston.
The tight ends are junior Will Vosburg and senior Dylan Williams.
Helget said the strength of the offense will be the line, with senior Chris Nelson at center, junior Camden Ellwein and sophomore Axel Lorenz at guard and Schmidt and junior Greg Meidl at tackle.
“I think this group (of offensive linemen) is even stronger than last year,” Helget said. “The running backs run hard, and they’re fast.”
Riewe said he’s excited to get the season started, building to more championships.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “I get butterflies before every practice. I’m ready to get to Friday, and we can show everyone that there won’t be anything different this season at West.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.