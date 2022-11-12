For the first time this season, the Mankato West football team was getting punched in the face.
Rochester Mayo took a 14-0 lead in the game in Week 5, threatening to end the Scarlets’ three-season winning streak.
“That was the first game where a team really came out and matched our strength up front and played with physicality,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “After that, I think we realized that we had to be ready to go every game.”
West ended up winning that game 28-24, setting up a rematch in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Prior Lake. The Scarlets (10-0), the defending state champions, have won 29 consecutive games.
In the victory over Mayo (9-1), West trailed 21-14 at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter. Mayo kick a field goal near the end of the third quarter, and no points were scored in the fourth quarter.
“That game identified some of our weaknesses,” Helget said. “We need to play with better pad level on both sides. That was the first game where a team forced us to throw the football, and I think we realized we could throw the ball than we thought. Every team wants to be balanced and multi-dimensional.”
Quarterback Bart McAninch accounted for four touchdowns, passing for 273 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 50 yards and three scores. Jalen Smith made eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Mayo gained 331 yards in that game, with 261 yards passing.
The Scarlets held on to defeat Chanhassen 23-21 in the Section 2 championship game, while Mayo downed Owatonna 36-7 in the Section 1 finals.
For the season, West has found offensive balance, with 1,896 yards and 25 touchdowns passing and 1,963 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing.
McAninch has completed 137 of 202 passes for 1,873 yards with 25 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 400 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jackson Froderman has rushed for 749 yards and nine touchdowns, and Elijah Bollman has 507 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
Smith leads the team in receiving with 35 catches for 580 yards and eight touchdowns. Ethan Johnston has 24 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns, and Collin Johnston has 27 catches for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
The defense allows just 55.3 yards rushing and 80.9 yards passing per game, averaging just 7.5 points allowed.
Ty Neils has made 69 tackles, with 19 tackles for loss and six sacks, and Carter Mihm has 46 tackles. Damian Riewe has made five interceptions, while Brody Koberoski and Elijah Green each have four. Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger is tied for the team lead with six sacks and has 12 tackles for loss.
“Both teams have good players and good schemes,” Helget said. “Not much can change; it comes down to execution. Our players need to play better than their players.
“I think before the Chanhassen game, we fell into a trap of having beaten Chaska, and Chanhassen barely beat Chaska, and we had some lax practices. The practices have been great this week. If you can’t get yourself ready to play in a state tournament game, when a win will get you to (U.S. Bank Stadium), when will you ever be ready?”
