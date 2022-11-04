MANKATO — Defending Class AAAAA champion Mankato West showed its grit Friday night at Todnem Field in grinding out a 23-21 win over Chanhassen in the Section 2AAAAA title game.
Junior kicker Noah Femrite booted three field goals and junior defensive back Brody Koberoski came up with 10 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble as the Scarlets notched their 29th straight win by holding off a furious Storm (8-2) rally over the game's final five minutes.
"I told the guys you've got to win the ugly wins to win them all," West coach JJ Helget said. "Our defense played phenomenal in keeping us in the game while our offense sputtered a little bit most of the game. We were able to lean on our defense until we did what we needed to do on offense. It was a heck of a game and very much a team win.
"They made it a point to stop the run so we kind of went to throwing it a little bit more. Their outside linebacker was able to pressure us all game long and we didn't have an answer for him. Once we figured it out late in the game we got to him a few times. Noah has been a great addition for us and has really come on late in the year while Brody has just a crazy stat line game for us."
West (10-0) looked like it wrapped things up when senior running back Jackson Froderman raced 52 yards for a score after Ty Neils recovered an onside kick with 3:23 to go. However, the Storm made things interesting when senior southpaw Grant Muffenbier connected on a 31-yard scoring strike to Everett Foudray with 2:36 left. After recovering an onside kick, the Scarlets turned back one final chance when Koberoski broke up a pass with two minutes remaining.
"We knew these guys were good and they wanted revenge against us," Koberoski said. "Our defense has been solid all year long. Our corners made a couple of mistakes but our motto is the next play is the most important play.
"No matter what happened we just kept our heads up and knew the next play was the most important."
Koberoski's first set up Femrite's 32-yard field goal before a deflected pass ended up in Koberoski's hands moments later. Senior wide receiver Collin Johnston then hauled in a 34-yard pass from junior quarterback Bart McAninch, leading to another 32-yarder by Femrite and a 6-0 lead after one quarter. Johnson grabbed six passes for 46 yards and McAninch ended up 14-24 for 154 yards.
"I was behind Drew Smook last year but I followed him and I am just trying to do what he did," Femrite said. "I couldn't play the first few games because of injury, but I slowly got healthier and healthier. I've been able to get more consistent and kick further as we've gone on. It was a good night for me."
After McAninch lofted a 48-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jalen Smith to put the Scarlets in front 13-0, Muffenbier found tight end Keaton Boll over the middle from 8 yards out to close the gap to 13-7 at the break. Muffenbier threw for 175 yards as the Storm amassed 346 total yards, including 134 yards in 19 carries from Woods. Smith led the Scarlets with four catches for 88 yards.
Femrite connected from 28 yards with 5:28 remaining to expand the margin to 16-7. Woods then swept left end for a 3-yard TD run two minutes later. Froderman's TD jaunt countered that before the Storm made one last burst. West, which totaled 272 total yards, received nine tackles and a sack from Neils along with seven stops from senior linebacker Ethan Bartell.
"My line opened up a big hole and I didn't see any linebackers so I ran for my life," Froderman, who gained 65 yards on five carries, said. "I appreciate the way our linemen open up holes for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.