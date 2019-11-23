Back when Holly Wiste joined the varsity, the Mankato West girls basketball team wasn’t winning 20 games or contending for section championships.
In Wiste’s freshman season, the Scarlets didn’t even have a winning record.
But things have changed, for the better, as the Scarlets have won at least 20 games in each of the last two seasons and played in a state tournament in 2018.
“Every year, we’ve gotten a little better, and (two years ago) we went to state,” Wiste said. “I think we are pushing each other in practice, and everyone is working to make each other better. Our big expectation is to go back to state.”
The Scarlets open the season today with a home game against Owatonna. The nonconference games will take place later in the season, and it’s a more competitive schedule than in the past.
There are nonconference games against defending state champion De La Salle and traditional big-school power Eastview, as well as section opponents Marshall and St. Peter.
“Our goals are set high,” West coach Julia Battern said. “I thought one of the things we needed to do to contend for section championships and state tournament was beef up our nonconference schedule.”
The Scarlets are deeper at guard than the post so a lot of the offense will start with quick, scrappy defense that could lead to transition baskets. There are some 3-point shooters on the roster, but post touches are an important part of opening the perimeter. The Scarlets averaged 62.9 points last season and allowed only 48.0.
“It seems like I’ve been saying this every year, but we’re a guard-heavy team that is quick and should be able to get out and run,” Battern said. “These girls are competitive; they don’t back down.”
Wiste, a guard, averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists with 23 steals last season, her third on the varsity team. Senior post Claire Hemstock averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Lani Schoper is the top returning scorer, averaging 15.9 points and shooting 44.9% from 3-point range. She also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals, but she will be unavailable for the first few games as she recovers from knee surgery.
The junior class includes Jaela Collins, Emily Fitterer, Sydney Ottmar, Briana Stoltzman and Calie Schumann.
Sophomore Annika Younge and freshman Teresa Kiewiet also will see some varsity minutes. There are 15 freshmen in the program so Battern said the future looks as strong as the present.
“What I have seen the last few years is a commitment at practice every day,” Battern said. “These girls have put in the time in the offseason to get better. The chemistry is really good; they are friends on and off the court. They enjoy being together.”
Wiste said that most of the team attended summer weightlifting sessions three times per week. Some of the girls played on AAU teams to get extra work. There was a team camp at Duluth and plenty of open gym time, which many of the players took advantage.
“Some of us hadn’t played together much,” Wiste said. “We have a lot of individual talent, and when we put it all together, we should be pretty solid.”
Battern has enjoyed watching her team get better each season, and she sees no reason why the Scarlets won’t contend for the section title again. There have been some preseason injuries, but there’s plenty of veterans to lean on early.
“I’m so excited to play that first game,” Wiste said. “Hopefully, we can impress some people.”
