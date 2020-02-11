Coming into the Section 3A girls hockey championship game, Mankato West goalie Sarah Olsen knew she was going to have to play one of the best games of her career against Luverne.
The Cardinals have speed to burn, and the shots were bound to come early and often.
Olsen delivered that brilliant performance, making countless saves from point-blank range, but it wasn't quite enough as the third-seeded Scarlets fell 4-1 to the top-seeded Cardinals Tuesday at Gustavus Adolphus' Don Roberts Ice Rink in St. Peter.
"I guess going into it, I just felt something different," Olsen said. "I had been here two times before and came out on the wrong side of both times ... I wanted to do everything in my power to keep it from going the same way again."
Olsen made 35 saves in the game, with 26 of them coming in the first two periods.
Tied 1-1 after two periods, the game was decided in the final half of the third when the Cardinals scored three times. Reghan Bork scored the game-winner at 9:36 on a backhanded shot that deflected in off a West player's skate.
"To have a goalie that can bounce back from things and put up a save performance like she did today to keep us in that thing the whole way through ... we couldn't have asked for any more out her tonight," Scarlets coach Shaun Reddy said.
The two teams played just over a month ago, with the Cardinals winning 4-0. It was even more lopsided than the score indicated, as Luverne outshot West 41-14.
"For us to come back and come within five, six minutes of our ultimate goal of state was huge," Reddy said. "I couldn't ask for anything else from them."
It was all Cardinals in the opening period, as West struggled to generate offense.
Olsen denied Bork on a breakaway in the opening minutes, something she would go on to do several more times throughout the night.
West's best chance of the frame came off Molly Grundhoffer's rebound, but Sunshine Langworthy was unable to score.
Minutes later, the Cardinals finally broke through on the power play at 14:55.
West was a different team in the second, and tied the score at 4:08 on a goal from Grundhoffer. Her wrist shot from the hash marks beat Luverne goalie Cheyenne Schutz high on the blocker side.
"I think we just came out and tried to stick to our game plan," Reddy said of West's strong second period. "They had a lot of good, quick chances on us, but we were able to get the puck to the outside and get it up ice."
West played well to begin the third, but it did't result in scoring chances, as they struggled to generate offense when their top line wasn't on the ice.
Claire Baustian scored the third goal for the Cardinals at 12:05, and Kamryn Van Batavia iced the game on a penalty shot at 12:34.
The Cardinals outshot West 39-21.
"I'm 100% satisfied with how we played tonight," Olsen said. "Obviously this feeling sucks, but we played the way we wanted to, and I couldn't have asked for more from these girls."
Luverne will play in the Class A state tournament starting Feb. 19.
