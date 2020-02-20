MANKATO -- Mankato East's spirited upset bid fell a bit short Thursday night as a more experienced Mankato West girls basketball team gained a thrilling 61-58 Big Nine Conference victory at the West gym.
East's tenacious defensive effort and strong work on the glass nearly offset a 24-13 turnover deficit in the one-possession contest. However, junior guard Briana Stoltzman's all-around play down the stretch enabled the Scarlets to improve to 19-7, 17-5 in the Big Nine.
East was led by sophomore guard Mackenzie Schweim's 23 points and sophomore forward Lexi Karge's 20.
"I thought both teams came out with a lot of intensity, fire and energy," said Stoltzman, who ended up with 18 points and four assists. "It was tough to stop each team when they went on runs. We were able to move the ball around at the end and that helped us finish off baskets. The last 10 seconds we're crazy. I think pressure makes everyone better so I felt those final seconds made the whole game. ... The big rivalry games are always tough."
East (12-14, 11-11 in Big Nine) took its final lead at 25-24 just 15 seconds into the second half when she spun to her right and nailed an 8-foot turnaround for her 1,000th career point, something also chieved by older sisters Taylor and Shayla. West looked like it might put things away a couple different times, but each time the scrappy Cougars countered to make things interesting.
"We've had stretches of really good basketball this year, but haven't really put it together for an entire game," East coach Rob Stevermer said. "We made some good comeback type of runs to get ourselves back in the game. It looked a couple of times like it might be slipping away from us, but mentally we kept battling back and that's a big step for us.
"Turnovers have kind of been a bug-a-boo for us all year and that just gives too many possessions to the other team. That is a big thing in close games. We've won our share of close games this year, but not against a team the quality of West."
After Emily Fitterer rolled in a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to give the Scarlets a 42-34 advantage with 11:24 to go, Schweim's eight-point flurry -- a pair of 3-pointers along with a slicing drive to the basket -- tied things. Once again, West went up 52-46 behind senior power forward Claire Hemstock's banker along with Stoltzman's right baseline triple and off-balance 8-footer.
Trailing 59-53 with just over a minute remaining, the Cougars crept within 59-56 on a trio of free throws from Karge and another by senior Taylor Soma. Freshman guard Peyton Stevermer then capped off her 14-point performance with a steal and basket to make it a one-point difference with 29 seconds left. Stoltzman converted both ends of a one-and-one with 15 seconds showing before she deflected a desperation shot at the buzzer.
"We just needed to be more patient and swing the ball rather than forcing it in," said Schweim, who also totaled seven rebounds and two steals. "We really came into this game highly motivated and focused on rebounding. We had really good help-side defense and we're able to get on them and block some shots. We really wanted this game and when you play as a team, good things happen."
Hemstock, who worked the interior for 17 points, closed out the opening 18 minutes with a loose-ball basket to put West in front 24-23 at the break. Schweim and Karge scored 11 and eight points, respectively, in the first half with senior guard Holly Wiste and Hemstock paced the Scarlets with seven points apiece.
"We knew what East is capable of doing coming in and who we had to keep track of," West coach Julia Battern said. "Credit East for playing a great game. They fought hard the whole way, and I felt the buzzer at the end came at the right time. But I am also proud of the way our girls found ways to make plays at the end and get some big stops."
Karge also came up with seven blocked shots and eight rebounds for the Cougars, who connected on 21 of 43 from the field for 48.8% compared to West's 23 of 51 for 45%. Wiste finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals for the winners, who also got eight points, four boards and four steals from sophomore guard Lani Schoper.
