MANKATO — There's no doubt the Mankato West girls basketball team is at their best when things move at an up-tempo pace.
Wednesday night in the opening round of the Section 2AAA tournament at the West gym, the Scarlets relentless running game overpowered Worthington 97-67. Junior guard Briana Stoltzman fired in a career-high 21 points while senior guard Holly Wiste made her final home contest a memorable one by totaling a career-best 26 points.
"It's always nice to get up 10-2 to start a game," West coach Julia Battern said. "I was just proud of our team effort to work for great shots inside. Our defense was all right, but our ability to create good looks around the basket was the difference.
"Bri and Holly put the ball in the basket a lot, but it was a great effort by everyone in setting screens and getting the ball to them. I thought we picked a few moments where we needed to stop and talk about things, but the girls kept the energy going for the entire game and that's what you need in the playoffs."
Wiste and Stoltzman each converted a pair of layups in the early run before sophomore guard Lani Schoper's steal and hoop capped things. After the Trojans (12-12) closed within 14-13 on Payton Sauerbrei's 18-footer with 13:37 left in the half, freshman guard Teresa Kiewiet's inside basket triggered a 13-0 burst that produced a 27-13 advantage on sophomore forward Annika Younge's tally.
"Our transition game is strong so we just wanted to keep pushing it at them," Stoltzman, who also added six rebounds, three assists and three steals, said. "We play our best basketball when we can get out and run. We're trying to do everything aggressively and actively to limit them inside so we can use the baseline and the sideline as defenders.
"I think those early layups brought everybody's energy up and then the flow kept going. You can't overlook anybody and we prepared for them with film and scouting reports. We really got down to business in practice. We've been praticing at pushing through everything. When there's obstacles that come into play, we just keep working hard and push through. ... Everyone brings it at practice, that's where it really starts."
Stoltzman put through 18 points in the opening 18 minutes as the Scarlets (20-7) built a 51-25 lead at the break. Wiste added 15 first-half points before 3-pointers from Stoltzman and Kiewiet along with a pair of driving hoops from Stoltzman helped expand the cushion to 68-45 five minutes into the second half. Schoper finished with 13 points while senior forward Claire Hemstock chipped in seven points and seven rebounds.
"It's kind of bittersweet ending my career here," Wiste said. "We had a really well played game and really went after them hard. We stressed coming into the game that we wanted to run them with our transition game because we were faster. Defensively, we did pretty well against their posts by packing the lane to make them shoot outside shots."
Sauerbrei and Madisyn Huisman led the Trojans with 16 points apiece while Sophie Wietzema and Maya Scheitel put in eight points each. West blistered the nets at a 59.7 percent clip, hitting on 40 of 67 shots compared to Worthington's 23 of 63 for 36.5 percnet. The Scarlets held a 38-35 edge on the glass and committed fewer turnovers 26-15.
West plays No. 2-seeded Waconia at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus' Lund Center.
East falls to Waconia
The seventh-seeded Cougars fell 59-46 to second-seeded Waconia in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals on the road.
Lexi Karge led East with 19 points and seven rebounds. Mackenzie Schweim and Peyton Stevermer each scored 11.
East finishes the season at 12-15.
