The Mankato West girls basketball team knew playing fast was going to be important against Mankato East on Tuesday night.
West has great depth at guard, and the Cougars have a bit of a size advantage in the frontcourt.
It was close early, but a dominant stretch from the Scarlets to close the first half was too much for East to overcome, and won the a Big Nine Conference game 56-36 at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
West (11-4, 9-2 in Big Nine) is off to a great start, currently sitting at second place in the Big Nine. The Scarlets entered the season with high expectations, with most of last season’s roster returning. West has a shot to get back into the state tournament after a year away.
“We feel like we’ve gotten off to a decent start,” West coach Julia Battern said. “We still feel like we have a long way to go, though, and that we’re not playing up to our potential. We’re just going to stay hungry and hope to keep getting a little better every day.”
The Cougars (7-8, 6-6) have a had much-improved season after winning eight games last year. While their roster features mostly freshman and sophomores, they recently went on a five-game winning streak, defeating four Big Nine opponents in the process.
“It’s been a process of growth,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “We’ve raised our level of play as the season’s gone on. We’re learning about how to continue to raise our level.”
Both teams traded baskets early, but the Scarlets began to get some separation as the half went on. West capped off a 7-0 run to make it 16-9 on a basket from Holly Wiste. The Scarlets were able to establish a strong transition game that was key throughout the night.
East got some easy baskets inside from Lexi Karge in the early going, but the Scarlets did a good job of taking her away as the game went on. Karge finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Later in the half, Bri Stoltzman hit a 3-pointer and then a layup on the ensuing possession to extend the lead to 29-15. West led 31-19 at halftime.
“Our whole team’s mentality is that layups are our best shot,” Stoltzman said. “Getting to the basket is essential to success.”
The Cougars were much better coming out of the break, beginning the half with baskets on their first two possessions from Taylor Soma and Sydney Prybylla.
As the half went on, the Scarlets pulled away, as East struggled to stop Stoltzman from getting to the basket. She capped off 9-2 East run that extended the lead 40-25 with a tough contested layup. Stoltzman finished with 23 points, four assists points and three steals.
“We feel like any time we hold a team under 45, we won that game defensively,” Battern said. “We did that tonight, and it was a total team effort on defense.”
Said Stevermer: “The girls are disappointed in the outcome. I think they can use that as fuel to comeback and learn the things we need to do better.”
Claire Hemstock finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for West, while Annika Younge added 10 rebounds. For East, Mackenzie Schweim had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin. The Scarlets play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Owatonna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.