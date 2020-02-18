Several weeks ago, Mankato West girls basketball coach Julia Battern decided it was time for a change.
The Scarlets had been playing a bit too slow, and things needed to speed up.
West was relentless in transition on Tuesday, pushing the ball every chance it got in a 83-50 Big Nine Conference victory over Faribault on senior night at the West gym.
"We have keys to success every game, and our main goal has been to run in transition," West senior Holly Wiste said. "We've always wanted to push the ball, but lately or defensive pressure has helped us a lot with it — just getting the ball to a wide runner and then shooting it up the court."
The Scarlets entered the season with fairly high expectations, as last season's roster was mostly intact. They haven't disappointed with a Big Nine record of 16-5, which is good for fourth in the conference.
A big part of that success has been the team's two seniors Claire Hemstock and Wiste.
Each are three-sport athletes and have played multiple seasons on varsity. The two also have a combined GPA of over 4.0.
"Holly and Claire have been such an important part of the progress that we've made in this program," Battern said. "They're leaders and examples of integrity and just good teammates. We can't say enough how much we appreciate them, and we're going to do our best to make this a strong finish for their senior year."
Added Wiste: "I just have loved creating such a good environment and having a family to come to every single day. It's just been a lot of fun playing Scarlet basketball."
It was all Scarlets in the early going Tuesday night, and they didn't let up much as the game went on.
West started the game with a 12-0 run that was capped off with a basket from Hemstock.
The Falcons then got back into it with a 6-0 run of their own, but West continued to run the floor and get easy baskets. Lani Schoper scored on consecutive layups in transition to give West a 28-10 lead. Schoper led the Scarlets with 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting.
West led 41-26 at halftime.
"It's nice but you never know," Battern said of the Scarlets' good start. "We have to continue to get stops and take good shots. We've learned many times that a good start doesn't guarantee anything."
West continued its good play into the second half, as it extended the lead to 63-32 at the 12-minute mark.
Wiste had a strong second half, and finished the game with 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Bri Stoltzman finished with 15 points and six rebounds, while Calie Schumann added 11 points.
"We've had seven loses and we've learned a lot from every one," Wiste said. "I think we're ready for the playoffs and that we can go a ways."
West (18-7) hosts Mankato East at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
