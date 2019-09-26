BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Mankato West girls cross country team took fourth place at the five-team Russ Strande Meet on Thursday.
Aberdeen Central won with 32 points. West had 88 points.
Ana Goellner led the Scarlets, placing 14th with a time of 21:04.12. Chloe Aanenson was 15th in 21:04.81, and Nicole Swanson was 16th in 21:06.56.
Karina Hulzebos was 20th in 21:36.18, and Livia Anderson was 24th in 21:50.28.
Ellie Abraham of Brookings won with a time of 18:37.15.
