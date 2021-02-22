MANKATO -- Breck Carlson took first place, helping Mankato West win the championship at the Big Nine Conference girls ski meet Monday at Mount Kato.
West scored 63.6 points, with Mankato East/Loyola in fourth with 47.8.
Carlson took first with a two-run combined time of 45.79, with teammate Brynn Bohlke in second at 47.82. West's Megan Hiniker placed fourth in 49.25.
Kira Neeb was East/Loyola's top finisher in 15th at 58.25.
West also won the boys meet with 61 points. East/Loyola took third at 56.
East/Loyola's Brenden Steinbach took third at 46.9. Garret Donkin was West's top finisher in sixth at 49.4.
West and East/Loyola will compete in the Section 6 meet on March 3-4 at Buck Hill.
