The Free Press
NEW PRAGUE — Annelise Winch scored four goals, and Mankato West defeated New Prague 4-0 to win the Section 2AA girls soccer championship Tuesday.
“The girls have really developed a strong cohesiveness the last couple of weeks,” West coach Crissy Makela said. “You can see it in practice and pregame, the girls are very positive with each other, and there’s a different level of focus and drive.”
Aubrey Bahl and Alaina Spaude each had two assists was the Scarlets won their first section title since 2018.
Winch also had a hat trick in the Scarlets’ 4-0 win over Jordan in the section semifinals, giving her nine goals in the section tournament.
“She’s just playing the way she plays,” Makela said. “She’s always looking to get in a dangerous position, trying to create space and get her shot. It also helps that we have a number of players who can also score when they get the opportunity.”
Anne Schill was in goal for the first half, and Romo Smith took the second half, combining for five saves. West had 16 shots on goal.
The Scarlets (13-4-2) outscored three opponents 14-0 in section matches.
The state tournament will be seeded Saturday, with the quarterfinal games on Oct. 26-28.
Worthington 4, West boys 0: After a scoreless first half, top-seeded and undefeated Worthington prevailed in the Section 2AA championship game at New Prague.
No. 2-seeded West had six shots on goal, while Drew Smook made eight saves.
“After we got down one, we started chasing the goals and got caught on a couple counter attacks,” West coach Dan Blaisdell. “In the section championship, there’s no difference between getting beat 1-0 or 10-0.”
West finishes the season at 15-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.