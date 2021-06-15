COON RAPIDS — Mankato West's Leo Gellert shot a one-over-par 73 in the opening round of the Class AAA boys golf tournament Tuesday at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
West's Owen Bjork is one stroke back at 74. The leaders are at 68.
In Class AA at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan, MaKenna Reinhardt of Le Sueur-Henderson shot 79 and is fourth.
Adrianna Bixby of St. Peter is tied for 16th at 86. Megan Nelson of Waseca shot 91.
In the boys tournament, St. Peter's Kaiden Brovold and Kendall Nicolai each shot 79. Griffin Seifert of Waseca shot 97.
The Blue Earth Area boys are fourth after shooting 312, 12 strokes out of first. Braden Gudahl is tied for third at 73.
In Class A at Pebble Creek Golf Club near Becker, Kadyn Neubauer of United South Central shot 74 and is tied for second, four strokes off the lead.
New Ulm Cathedral's Logan Haala shot 77, and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton's Logan Thell shot 83.
In the girls meet, New Ulm Cathedral's Kayla Goblirsch is tied for fifth at shooting 87.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton is eighth after shooting 407 in the first round.
Each tournament concludes with 18 holes Wednesday.
