MANKATO — Mankato West is back in the state championship game, riding a 31-game winning streak.
On Tuesday, 10 Scarlets were honored on the Mankato Elks all-city football team, as chosen by local media, at a banquet at the Loose Moose Saloon.
West senior defensive lineman Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger has been chosen to play in the Minnesota all-star game. He made 35 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. He recovered one fumble and caused a safety.
Senior Jackson Froderman is West’s top rusher with 854 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.6 yards per carry. He also has a touchdown reception.
Senior receiver Collin Johnston has made 31 receptions for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
Ethan Johnston, a senior receiver, has made 32 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also had four tackles and an interception.
Senior linebacker Carter Mihm ranks second on the team with 57 tackles, with 8 tackles for loss. He also has one interception and a fumble recovery in the state semifinal game.
Senior linebacker Ty Neils is the Big Southeast Red Division Defensive Player of the Year and has been selected to play in the state all-star game. He is the Scarlets’ top tackler with 96, which includes eight sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He’s forced a fumble and recovered one, and he scored a defensive touchdown.
Damian Riewe, a senior safety, made 37 tackles with a team-high five interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown. Riewe was the team’s punter, averaging 33.5 per attempt, and the primary kick and punt returner.
Junior quarterback Bart McAninch has completed 179 of 259 passes for 2,231 yards and 27 touchdowns with no interceptions. His 67.19% completion percentage is second in program history, and 179 completions is 13 short of the team record. He set a team record with seven touchdown passes in a game. He’s also rushed for 439 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Junior lineman Gage Schmidt was the Big Southeast Red Division Lineman of the Year, leading a unit that didn’t allow a sack all season. He made 12 tackles, including 3 sacks and 6 tackles for loss.
Junior receiver Jalen Smith is West’s top receiver with 45 catches for 666 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made 10 tackles with an interception at cornerback.
For St. Clair/Loyola, senior defensive lineman Brandon Karels made 70 tackles and led the team with 6 sacks and 20 tackles for loss, both of which are team records. He forced three fumbles and recovered two.
Senior running back Brandon Meng set team records by rushing for 1,391 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. He also had 20 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns. His 2,258 yards rushing ranks third in team history and 27 touchdowns is second.
Senior receiver Simon Morgan was named the All Mid-Southeast District player of the year after making 35 catches for 581 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which are team records. He also has career receiving records with 60 receptions, 1,092 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also served as the punter and kicker, making 36 of 39 PATs. Morgan made 40 tackles and three sacks this season.
Jake Sizer, a senior quarterback, set team records by completing 97 of 184 passes for 1,529 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he rushed for 262 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Eli Goebel made 74 tackles, with 8 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had an interception.
Jacob Schimek, a junior linebacker, led the Spartans with 87 tackles, including six tackles for loss and one sack. He also recovered three fumbles. He has 159 tackles in his career, which ranks second in program history.
Mankato East senior Alex Hennis was an all-district selection and named the Cougars’ co-Special Teams Player of the Year. He rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns, and he made 32 tackles.
Senior Brian Thilges was named East’s Defensive Player of the Year after making 48.5 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss. He received all-district honors.
