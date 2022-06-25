Carson Deichman was supposed to compete at the world championships for the USA triathlon team last year at Bermuda.
However, the pandemic wiped that away, a tough blow after Deichman had worked so hard to qualify.
“I do most of my training on my own, but not being able to race, and not being able to see my buddies from around the country — it was tough,” Deichman said. “It was definitely more of a mental thing to stay on the bike and keep hammering through that.”
He’ll finally realize that goal Saturday, when he competes for Team USA in the world championships at Montreal. Deichman qualified in the 16-19 age group at a race in Virginia earlier this year.
“I had this end goal in mind, and I knew that this is what I wanted to do,” Deichman said. “It’s been my goal to make it to the world championships ever since I started.”
For Deichman, triathlons are a family affair. His mother, father and siblings also compete or have competed in them in the past, and his first one came at age 4.
Deichman, a 2021 Mankato West graduate and current Minnesota State student, has steadily climbed the national ranks, and enters the world championships as the fourth-ranked American in his age group.
At West, he participated in cross country, swim and diving and track and field, but he’s not pursued collegiate athletics so he can focus on triathlons.
Training for three events — swimming, biking and running — is time consuming and physically draining.
He rarely trains for all three events in the same day, but usually works out twice daily.
Swims are almost daily, as that’s much easier on the body. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays are reserved for bike training, and running happens every other day.
Deichman estimates he spends about four hours each day training, however, Sundays are always a complete recovery day.
“I definitely spend some time in the ice bath,” Deichman said with a laugh. “I’m a pretty active kid, so I’m just used to it. Eating a lot of food, getting a lot of sleep — I’m big on recovery.”
Deichman occasionally has training partners, but without a team context, and given the rigorous nature of the workouts, most of it has to be done alone.
He has a coach who works with him remotely, which is a big help. He gets workouts from his coach every day, and records them on his watch so his progress can be analyzed.
However, there’s still no one physically present to push Deichman in training.
“All through high school, I had the cross country team, I had the swim team, I had the track team,” he said. “This year’s been a little different because I was living in the dorms up at MSU. … The fact that I’m going to be racing at the world championships has definitely been pushing me.”
It’ll be a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run on Saturday.
Time can be very dependent on conditions, so Deichman will focus more on place.
“I haven’t raced against 95% of these guys, so I don’t know where I’m going to come in,” Deichman said. “I’m coming in on Team USA ranked fourth, so ideally I’d do better than fourth and get my placement up there a little bit.
“I’m just going to try my hardest, ball out and see what we can do.”
