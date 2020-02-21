ST. PAUL — Sparked by a first-place finish on floor exercise, Mankato West finished fourth at the Class A gymnastics meet Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Big Lake finished first at 146.825 points. Perham was second at 144.925, followed by Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka at 144.375 and West at 144.150.
Other participating teams were Worthington (141.300), Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazzeppa (141.075), Willmar (139.900) and St. Paul Highland Park (131.325).
West scored 37.85 to win the floor exercise. Big Lake won the other three events.
West finished fourth on vault (36.400), fourth on uneven parallel bars (34.150) and sixth on balance beam (35.750).
The individual state meet is today.
