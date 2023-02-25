The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Mankato West’s Zoey Hermel finished 16th in the all-around in the individual competiton at the Class A gymnastics meet Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Hermel scored 7.9375 on uneven parallel bars, 8.9500 on balance beam, 9.0500 on floor exercise and 9.4625 on vault for an all-around score of 35.4000.
Teammate Maura Panahon placed 19th in the all-around at 35.2750, scoring 7.1725 on bars, 8.9125 on beam, 9.3625 on floor and 9.3000 on vault. Her floor exercise ranked 10th.
Grace Jacobson finished 20th in the all-around at 34.9500, with 8.4875 on bars, 8.2375 on beam, 9.0500 on floor and 9.1750 on vault.
West’s Niya Hauer placed third on vault at 9.650 and 19th on bars at 8.6375. Charley Fernandez placed 16th on bars at 8.675 and 41st on beam at 8.325.
Cadence Tish of St. Peter placed 11th on beam at 9.175, 33rd on vault at 9.1000 and 41st on bars at 8.05.
Addison Armstrong of Blue Earth Area placed 36th on vault at 9.0500, and Olivia Eckstein of New Ulm/Cathedral/Minnesota Valley Lutheran finished 14th on beam at 9.1000.
On floor exercise, Ella Friederich of New Ulm/Cathedral/MVL placed 19th at 9.2250, and Layla Keith of Waseca was 36th at 9.0500.
In Class AA, senior Ella Turner of Mankato East/St. Clair/Madelia placed 30th on vault at 9.225 and 38th on balance beam at 8.300.
