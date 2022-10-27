MANKATO — Mankato West was 8-0 in the regular season and is the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAAAA playoffs. On Wednesday, the Scarlets landed 10 players on the Mankato Elks all-city football team, as chosen by local media.
West seniors Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger, Jackson Froderman, Collin Johnston, Ethan Johnston, Carter Mihm, Ty Neils and Damian Riewe, as well as juniors Bart McAninch, Gage Schmidt and Jalen Smith were named to the all-city team.
For St. Clair/Loyola, which is 9-0 following Tuesday’s playoff victory, seniors Brandon Karels, Brandon Meng, Simon Morgan and Jake Sizer and juniors Eli Goebel and Jacob Schimek were chosen for all-city recognition.
Mankato East’s all-city selections were seniors Brian Thilges and Alex Hennis. East finished the season at 3-6.
The all-city banquet will be held Nov. 22 at Loose Moose Saloon.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.