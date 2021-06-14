Coming into the season with only three seniors, the Mankato West softball team wasn't quite as experienced as it had been in years past.
The 2020 team was set to have nine seniors, many of them starters, before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so some new players were going to have to step up in 2021.
That's exactly what they've done.
After losing in the Class AAA title game in 2019, West is back in the state tournament for a fourth time in five seasons (not counting 2020), and he goals are as high as ever.
"Our expectations are always the same. ... we want to win the conference, we want to win a section title and we want to win a state title," Scarlets' coach Don Krusemark said. "That's what we want to do year-in, year-out. The kids know that, they've bought into that and they're willing to work hard to achieve that. ...
"We don't always get there, but the effort and belief that they have in the program and in themselves goes a long way."
It starts in the circle, where juniors Abbi Stierlen and Lauryn Douglas have been the anchors. Both were named to the Class AAA all-tournament team in 2019 and have picked up where they left off this spring.
Over 87 1/3 innings, Stierlen is 11-3 with a 1.60 earned-run average and 88 strikeouts. Douglas has a 9-2 record and 1.05 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings.
"Any good team is led by pitching, and we've got two of the best pitchers around," Krusemark said. "They have been phenomenal with their pitching, keeping us close in tough games."
Offensively, veteran players like Bri Stoltzman, Lani Schoper, Douglas and Stierlen have been key.
However, the less experienced players have given West great depth, including junior Carly Nelson, who has a team-leading nine home runs and 35 RBIs.
Nelson, who grew up in the Lake Crystal area, moved to the West Coast for several years with her family before returning to the Mankato area prior to her sophomore year.
After missing last season, Nelson has finally gotten to know her new teammates well and has been impressed with the culture at West.
"You have to earn your spot here," Nelson said. "It's a earning mentality ... you're not just given it."
Nelson said she's always had pretty good power, but she hit the weight room hard during the pandemic, something she feels has been a big part of her success.
"That time was really crucial for me because I overcame a lot of my bad habits ... it was important for me to stay in shape and keep working through the pandemic," she said.
Other newcomers who have filled starting roles include Madi Bode, Breck Carlson and Carlee Emery. Senior Calie Schumann has also gotten extended playing time.
Carlson is tied with Nelson for the team lead in extra-base hits at 20 and leads the team with 32 runs scored.
"It's a lot different than what we've had in the past, age-wise," Krusemark said. "We're young, but we're talented. We've got some good kids that know how to play the game and play it the right way and take coaching well — just a pleasure to be around them."
Top-seeded West opens the state tournament against North Branch at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park.
