MANKATO — Earlier this month, the Mankato West softball team won a state championship. On Tuesday, six Scarlets were among the 24 players honored on the MAYBA/Peppers all-city softball and baseball teams, as chosen by the organization’s committee.
The players were honored at a banquet Tuesday at Loose Moose Saloon.
West junior Breck Carlson batted .315 with three home runs and 18 RBIs and scored 30 runs to earn All-Big Nine Conference honors.
Senior Lauryn Douglas, another all-conference selection, batted .465 with nine doubles and 28 RBIs. She also went 8-2 on the West mound with a 1.82 earned-run average.
Junior Carlee Emery batted .383 with eight doubles and 23 RBIs. She received all-conference honorable mention.
Senior Carly Nelson received all-conference honors after batting .321 with two home runs and 22 RBIs.
Senior Lani Schoper batted .372 with 19 RBIs, and she scored a team-high 35 runs to garner an all-conference award.
Senior Abbi Stierlen, a finalist for the Ms. Softball award and all-conference selection, led West with a .473 batting average, five home runs and 52 RBIs. She also became the top pitcher, going 12-2 with a 1.64 ERA.
East junior Sydney Jacobs scored a team-high 39 runs from the leadoff spot. She batted .462 with a .543 on-base percentage to earn all-conference honors.
Senior Madison Mangulis, another all-conference selection, was 10-4 with a 1.54 ERA. She struck out 98 batters in 82 innings. She batted .299 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.
Sophomore Hailey Petzel batted .391 with six doubles and 13 RBIs.
Sophomore Destiny Reasner batted .276 with 18 RBIs, receiving all-conference honorable-mention honors.
Freshman Kylinn Stangl was 8-1 with a 0.74 ERA, striking out 116 batters in 76 innings. Stangl, an honorable mention all-state selection, also led the Cougars with eight home runs and 39 RBIs, with a .412 batting average.
Junior Peyton Stevermer was named to the all-conference team after batting .389 with a .472 on-base percentage. She had six triples with 36 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
The West baseball team, which finished second at the state tournament, has seven seniors on the all-city baseball team.
Zander Dittbenner was 4-0 with three saves, posting a 1.73 ERA. He struck out 50 in 32 innings. He also batted .397 and scored 30 runs to receive all-conference honors.
Ryan Haley, another all-conference selection, batted .412 with 22 stolen bases. He scored a team-high 32 runs.
Luke Johnson batted .263 with an on-base percentage of .425. He had a home run and 14 RBIs and was named to the all-conference team.
Louis Magers was chosen as the Big Nine’s player and pitcher of the year. He batted .420 with six home runs and 35 RBIs, including the walk-off home run in the section championship game. He was 7-0 with a 1.69 ERA, striking out 71 in 41 innings. He was named to the Class AAA all-tournament team and chosen to play in the state all-star game.
Ryan Ploog was an all-conference selection after batting .368. He had 14 RBIs and scored 14 runs.
Tanner Shumski was also named to the all-tournament team in Class AAA. He was 8-0 with a 1.40 ERA and led the Scarlets with 50 innings pitched. He batted .507 and was named to the all-conference team. He will participte in the state all-star game.
Avery Stock batted .358, including the game-winning single in the state quarterfinal game. He drew a team-high 22 walks, boosting his on-base percentage to .521. He had 25 RBIs and 12 stolen bases to earn all-conference honors.
East senior Jacob Eggert received all-conference honors after batting .412 with 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored. He also went 4-2 on the mound, with a 1.75 ERA and .179 opponents’ batting average. He was selected to play in the state all-star game.
Junior Dylan Kopesky batted .365 with seven doubles and 15 RBIs. He was named to the all-conference team.
Senior Hunter Milow, an all-conference selection, batted .269 with one home run and 18 RBIs. He had 12 stolen bases and scored 20 runs. In centerfield, he had 24 putouts and three assists without an error.
Mankato Loyola’s Lawson Godfrey batted .390 and led the team with 31 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. His 3.65 ERA led the team, and he was named to the All-Valley Conference team.
Jaxon Libby, a sophomore, batted .384 with a team-best nine doubles, and he drove in 21 runs. He received all-conference honors by leading the Crusaders with 62 innings pitched, posting a 6-4 record with a 5.23 ERA.
The all-city teams are sponsored by Mankato Motors and SportsPix.
