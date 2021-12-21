Being a goaltender wasn’t really on Alayna Smith’s radar until about four months ago.
She was content being a two-sport athlete — volleyball and track and field.
However, when a friend on the Mankato West/St. Clair/Mankato Loyola girls hockey team told her the team needed a goalie, she figured she’d give it a try despite having no experience playing the sport or skating.
“There were enough skaters, they needed a goalie,” said Smith, a freshman.
The Scarlets fell to Windom 8-5 in a nonconference game Tuesday at All Seasons Arena, but despite the result, Smith and other players new to the sport continue to make progress. The Scarlets started the season with 28 players, including 14 who had never played.
“I think we’re making strides in the right direction,” Scarlets coach Shaun Reddy said. “We’re getting a few more girls into the lineup at times here ... goaltending has come a long way.”
Smith made the decision to go out for hockey in August, knowing there would be rough patches learning a new sport at the varsity level.
But she hasn’t allowed giving up goals to get her down. Instead, she’s focused on what she can do to get better and has enjoyed the challenge.
“The hardest part is just figuring out the angles, and where I am,” Smith said. “How to move side-to-side fast enough.”
Reddy said Smith has the ideal demeanor of a goaltender, as she’s not fazed when things go poorly.
“She has the great attitude of ‘It got by me, I’m just going to keep working and get better.’ It’s really fun to see,” Reddy said.
Reddy said many of the new players seem to be enjoying the sport, and the hope is that a majority of them will play again next season.
After two months, it’s safe to say you can count on Smith.
“It’s definitely my favorite sport now,” Smith said. “It’s something new and something that I never would’ve tried myself.”
The Scarlets got off to a great start in the game, quickly getting a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Caitlin Hvinden and Marleigh Jordan.
But Windom scored four consecutive goals to take a 4-2 lead by the game’s mid-way point.
The Scarlets got back on track with a strong stretch to close the period, with Brooke Pockrandt cutting the deficit to 4-3 at 10:24 of the second.
“When we get the puck deep and we establish our forecheck, the other teams are having a hard time getting the puck out,” Reddy said. “We’re doing a nice job of getting it back to the defense, getting the shots from there and looking for the rebounds.”
The Scarlets stayed in the game until the final four minutes, but the Eagles scored three goals between 13:02 and 15:46 of the third period to secure the victory.
Hope Rademaker also scored for West/Loyola/St. Clair, while Hvinden and Jordan each finished with a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored the Eagles 23-20.
The Scarlets (3-7) play Tuesday at Fairmont.
