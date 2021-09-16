MANKATO — Mankato West volleyball coach Stacy Jackson knew her team was going to be tested Thursday night.
New Prague, a nonconference Class AAA opponent with some very good wins on its resume, would be a great measuring stick for her team in mid-September.
The Scarlets passed with flying colors, securing a dramatic 3-1 victory over the Trojans at the West gym. Scores were 25-20, 25-23, 12-25, 26-24.
“This is huge for us ... this is a very competitive team in our class,” Jackson said. “It looks really good when they seed us for sections.”
After taking a 5-0 lead to begin the fourth set, the Trojans eventually battled back to tie the score at 20, forcing a West timeout.
Grace Banse made four kills after the timeout, including each of the final two points, to secure the victory and send the West crowd into a frenzy. Banse finished with 20 kills, nine of which came in the fourth set.
“I think the fans helped a lot,” West’s Abbi Stierlen said. “We’ve been in this spot a few times this season already, and I think that helped with keeping our calm in the end of the game.”
While Banse carried the offense late, Stierlen’s defense kept them in it throughout.
West was down 6-3 in the first set before slowly working its way back and winning the final six points. Whenever the Trojans (7-3) made a push, it seemed Stierlen came up with a key dig — something she’s been doing her entire career.
Stierlen became the program’s all-time leader in digs last week, and she added 26 more against the Trojans.
“She just is solid — doesn’t get super emotional, either high or low,” Jackson said of Stierlen. “She knows whether the block is closed or open, and she can tell where people need to be. That’s huge for us.”
The late momentum from the first set carried over into the second, with West quickly jumping out to a 10-4 lead that forced a New Prague timeout. This time, New Prague worked its way back, eventually tying the score at 22.
However, West won three of the final four points, one of which was a big kill from Sydney McGraw, who finished with nine in the match.
“Something happened during the last part of that second set. We pulled it out, but it was tight and it shouldn’t have been that tight,” Jackson said. “I just feel like our communication was just a little bit down ... we just lost that momentum.”
New Prague controlled the third set throughout, but the Scarlets quickly moved on in the fourth after switching up their middle hitters.
“This team has grit like I’ve never seen before,” Jackson said. “After that third set, I was hoping they could rally back ... they did great digging deep and figuring it out.”
Trinity Jackson finished with seven kills, and Maddy Allex had 32 assists and three ace serves.
The Scarlets (6-5) have a tournament Saturday at Hopkins.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
