MANKATO — Mankato West received the No. 2 seed and East/Loyola is No. 4 for the Section 1A boys hockey tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Both teams have byes into the second round and will host games on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets will play Albert Lea or La Crescent at 5:15 p.m., and the Cougars will play fifth-seeded and defending section champion Minnesota River at 7:30 p.m.
Winners will advance to the semifinals Saturday at Rochester. The championship is Feb. 26 in Rochester.
Dodge County is the No. 1 seed. Faribault is No. 3. Waseca is the sixth seed and will host Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.
