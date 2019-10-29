MANKATO — On Friday, Mankato West plays in the section championship game for the 14th consecutive season, and on Monday, nine of its players were selected to the Mankato Elks 225-KTOE all-city football team, as chosen by local media.
West's all-city selections are seniors Jack Foster, Jon Sikel, Spencer Spaude and Matt Warnke; juniors Wyatt Block and Owen Johnson; and sophomores Mekhi Collins, Ryan Haley and Tanner Shumski.
East's all-city selections were seniors Kolin Baier, Grant Hermer, Leslie Miller, Jax Madson and Jordan Merseth.
Representing St. Clair/Loyola are seniors Dawson Davito, Ben Ellingworth and Matthew Helget and sophomore Thomas Loeffler.
The all-city banquet will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at Loose Moose Saloon.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.