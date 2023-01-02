Mankato West linebacker Ty Neils had to be patient.
He was behind all-state linebacker Ryan Haley as a junior in 2021, so he didn’t get much playing time as the Scarlets put together an undefeated season en route to a state championship.
“Sitting behind him was a great learning experience because he’s such a high-caliber player,” Neils said. “He had such a great football mind. Being behind that was a great inspiration, seeing how to work. It all paid out senior year.”
Neils was rewarded for his patience, as he put together his own all-state season in the middle of the Scarlets’ defense in 2022. His lone season as a starter went so well that college programs took notice.
In December, Neils committed to play football at Minnesota Duluth.
Neils said he ended up being recruited by several Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools, including Bemidji State, Northern State and Augustana.
However, his recruitment was different than most players who play in the NSIC, as Neils didn’t have much game film to show coaches of his sophomore and junior seasons.
Neils put together a highlight tape from his junior season anyway, and said he actually started to get some interest despite not having much to show.
Those flashes became the norm with regular playing time in 2022, as he made 96 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Along with earning all-state, Neils was also named the Big Southeast Red Division Defensive Player of the Year.
“He always had the frame — being 6-foot-1, 6-2, 215 pounds — that’s what they’re looking for. He moves very well,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “He just had to put together the film in order to get those offers.”
Neils is hoping he doesn’t have to wait as long to see regular playing time at UMD, but he knows what he needs to do to develop and improve no matter the role.
Helget feels Neils may have more room for development than other incoming college players because he’s played in fewer games.
“He got better throughout the year just by getting reps,” Helget said. “I’m sure that’s something in the back of their minds — knowing that he’s just a one-year guy. Seeing what he did on film, knowing that they can fix some of his deficiencies.”
Neils is excited to get an opportunity he didn’t expect to have.
“Sophomore year, I was kind of set on not even going to college, going into like the trades or something,” Neils said. “Then (I got) this opportunity to continue playing the game I love, playing at a high level — there’s just nothing better.”
