Undefeated season?
Been done.
State championship?
Several.
As the success of the Mankato West football program continues to grow, there are very few accomplishments that haven’t taken place in the last 25 years.
But back-to-back championships? A player with two gold medals for football?
“That would be the best thing in the world,” senior receiver Ethan Johnston said. “We remember what it felt like the first time, and to win it again would be even better. To keep this going would be awesome.”
West (12-0) takes on Elk River (12-0) in the Class AAAAA championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Scarlets have never lost in the state championship game, claiming titles in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2014 and 2021.
“To be one of the guys who started on two state championship teams, it would be beyond amazing,” senior defensive lineman Trenton Fontaine-Wendinger said. “Not a lot of people can say they did that.”
After outscoring opponents 334-48 with four shutouts in the regular season, West has had a little more excitement in the playoffs, extending a 31-game winning streak. The last three victories have been by a combined nine points, scoring a touchdown in the final seconds of a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo in the state quarterfinals and making a goal-line stand at the end of a 14-10 win over Rogers in the semifinals.
“These guys just don’t give up,” Helget said. “It hasn’t been easy, and these guys just keep fighting. These guys think they can win every game. They trust (the coaches) to make the right adjustments, and then they go out and perform.”
Quarterback Bart McAninch, in his first season as a starter, has completed 174 of 259 passes for 2,231 yards with 27 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jackson Froderman is the top rusher with 854 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jalen Smith has a team-high 45 catches for 666 yards and eight touchdowns.
Elk River runs the ball on almost every play, and though West allows only 69.5 yards rushing per game, Rogers gained 202 yards on the ground and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
“Rogers had a good scheme, and they took advantage of some things,” Helget said. “Elk River won a state championship in 2016, and they’ve been knocking on the door every year so they have a great program. You have to take the option approach, read your keys and tackle whatever shows up.”
The players have had a rare two-week break between games, forcing the coaches to adjust the practice schedule to keep players fresh and interested.
“Last year, we went right from Grandma’s and turkey to playing in the (championship game),” Fontaine-Wendinger said. “This time, we were able to enjoy some time off and be with our families.”
Helget said the team usually has three days to watch film, break down tendencies and build a game plan. This time, the Scarlets didn’t practice on Thanksgiving Day but will have had nine shorter practices to prepare for Elk River.
“Two weeks is kind of a big break,” Johnston said. “The whole year, you play every week, but it was nice to have some time off to spend with our families.”
Johnston and Fontaine-Wendinger both have many fond memories on the 2021 state championship and the program’s first undefeated season. This season, there has been more adversity and plenty of close games, which has prepared the Scarlets for the biggest stage in Minnesota high school football.
“The way we’ve won these games, it’s almost like we’re supposed to win (a state championship),” Johnston said. “We’ve put in all the work, and we need to play our best, but it feels like it’s almost meant to be.”
