MANKATO — Mankato West and Le Sueur-Henderson have been seeded No. 1 in their respective class for the softball state tournament, which begins Tuesday at Caswell Park.
West (20-5) is the top seed in Class AAA and will face North Branch (15-8) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The other first-round matchups are No. 4 Winona (19-5) vs. No. 5 Sartell (21-2), No. 2 St. Anthony Village (23-1) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-6), and No. 3 Becker (17-6) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (11-12).
The quarterfinal winners will play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class AA, LSH (21-1) is the top seed and meets Hawley (24-2) in the first round at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The other quarterfinal games are No. 4 Greenway (25-0) vs. No. 5 Annandale (23-2), No. 2 Maple Lake (22-3) vs. Pipestone Area (25-3) and No. 3 St. Charles (22-4) vs. Mounds Park Academy (19-0).
The quarterfinal winners play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.