MANKATO — When Mankato West’s offense is humming, the defense doesn’t have much to do.
When the defense is dominating, it doesn’t take much offense to win.
When both units are playing well, it’s 42-0.
“We’ve been building this culture of success,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “But it doesn’t happen overnight. It happens in the summer, three days a week, two hours a day, these guys are working, and I’m there to push them and motivate them. Everybody wants to be the next West player, and that’s the thing about tradition. The names graduate, but the tradition remains and the expectations stay the same.”
The Scarlets scored on all six possessions, and the defense yielding almost nothing into the fourth quarter, in a 42-0 victory over Northfield in a homecoming game Friday at Todnem Field.
It was the Scarlets’ third shutout for the defense, which has allowed only 48 points in seven games.
“We’ve always played pretty good defense, starting way back when I first got here,” Helget said. “(Defensive coordinator Greg Ellsworth) does a phenomenal job. We switched defenses about three years ago, and it’s been a game-changer for us. It helps when you have the guys up front, but when it comes to the Xs and the Os, coach Ellsworth is the best.”
The Scarlets were dominant from the first snap. West’s first drive went 56 yards on nine plays, with quarterback Bart McAninch running in from the 6. Alex Akim kicked the PAT to make it 7-0 after five minutes.
West’s next possession started at the 50, and in five plays, Jackson Froderman bulled in from the 2. Noah Femrite kicked the PAT for a 14-0 lead.
“We always try to be balanced, but we wanted to establish the run tonight,” Helget said. “Bart threw some nice balls to the perimeter to keep things loose in the box, but we knew we had some advantages up front so we took advantage of that. The offensive line had a great week of practice, and they opened some big holes tonight.”
Early in the second quarter, West went 80 yards on eight plays, with Elijah Bollman carrying the final 5 yards and a 21-0 lead.
The fourth drive was nine plays and 55 yards, and McAninch’s second rushing touchdown covered 14 yard to make it 28-0 at halftime.
West had 236 yards in the first half, averaging 7.6 yards per play, with only four plays that gained less than 5 yards. Northfield only had 43 yards on 19 plays in the first half.
“I thought we had a great first half, and then we were a little flat in the second half,” said senior linebacker Ty Neils, the Scarlets’ leading tackler. “We still haven’t played our best game yet, but it’s going to happen soon. We just have to keep at it.”
West made it 5-for-5 on drives with the first possession of the third quarter. West put together a 12-play drive that covered 82 yards. Bollman ran in from the 1 for his second rushing touchdown.
The final touchdown came after a seven-play drive to set up Stihl Koberoski’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
West finished with 394 yards of offense, with 299 yards rushing. Northfield totaled 181 yards of offense, with 61 yards coming on the final drive by reserves.
The Scarlets (7-0) wrap up the regular season on Wednesday, playing Mankato East at Blakeslee Stadium.
“We’ve had this one circled,” Neils said. “East has struggled, but this will be their Super Bowl. We have to stay aggressive and play like any other game. Hopefully, we’ll keep that Jug for the 17th year.”
