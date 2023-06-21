Mankato West football player Greg Meidl wasn’t thinking about the military as a career path a year ago at this time.
He knew he wanted to play college football and planned to pursue the best opportunity he could on that front.
The best path for football ended up being at Army.
Meidl, who will be a senior in the fall, committed to play at West Point earlier this month after visiting the campus and receiving an offer.
”I was looking at schools where I personally fit in their scheme,” Meidl said. “Also, I looked for a school where I could be successful in the future outside of football, outside of college. Army checked those boxes.”
Plenty of other schools were involved.
Meidl said he also received offers from Minnesota State, Minnesota-Duluth, Sioux Falls and Winona State.
The decision ultimately came down to UMD and Army, and there was a lot to consider given the obvious differences between the two schools.
However, after taking a visit to West Point, Meidl became comfortable with the school and coaching staff. He enjoyed the historic feel of the campus and said the facilities were “top-notch.” His questions about the day-to-day during school, as well as what comes after, were also answered.
“There were a lot of questions on my end of how the military affected the school. ... How it will affect me the next four years when I go there and the next five after when I do serve,” Meidl said. “They are very good at laying it out. You know what you’re doing from Day 1 going to West Point, to getting out of West Point.”{
Meidl said he’s completely unsure if he’ll continue with a career in the military after his mandatory five years of service. That’s a decision that can wait.
However, he feels attending the school and serving will be a benefit no matter which career he eventually chooses.
”I’m just going to play it as it goes. Serve my five years after and if I want to stay in, I’ll stay in,” Meidl said. “Going through West Point is an accomplishment in life. It’ll set you up throughout not just the military, but throughout the United States. They have connections everywhere. That also led me to commit there.”
Meidl also likes the fit football-wise. He was recruited as an offensive tackle and said the school plans to keep him at the position.
Army has traditionally been known for running elements of the triple option or Wing-T on offense, both schemes that are extremely run-heavy. Meidl said the team is installing a more balanced west coast scheme this offseason, which has him excited.
”With that new offense, they really like my athletic ability,” Meidl said. “They showed it to me on their film and on my film and how it would correlate. It’s very good.”
“When you pass the ball, you score more. The more points that go up in a game, the more fun you have.”
