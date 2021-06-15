NORTH MANKATO — Mankato West flexed its muscle early in a 10-0, five-inning triumph over North Branch in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA softball tournament Tuesday at Caswell Park.
The Scarlets scored three runs in the bottom of the first before erupting for seven more two innings later. Junior shortstop Breck Carlson paced a nine-hit attack with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Abbi Stierlen scattered five hits while striking out one and hitting a batter. She also cracked an RBI double in the first frame and then smacked a two-run home run over the left-center field in the third.
"We started our bats early which took some stress off me," Stierlen said. "We kept that going and our defense was good too. I was hitting my spots pretty well and my change-up was on today. Getting on them early helps a lot because not only does it get them down, it get us going as well."
West's first two runs came when junior second baseman Lani Schoper was hit by a pitch and senior catcher Bri Stoltzman's sacrifice bunt turned into a bizarre two-error play which plated both runs.
The Scarlets then put things away behind a seven-hit third inning which featured Stierlen's two-run blast and Schoper's two-run single into right-center field. Stoltzman and No. 9 hitter Calie Schumann also laced RBI singles. Schoper and Stoltzman each scored two runs for the winners.
