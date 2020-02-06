The fine-tuning is just about over.
The Mankato East and West wrestling teams closed out their Big Nine Conference season Thursday with an intra-city dual at the West gym.
All of the ranked wrestlers on both teams won their matches as Mankato West prevailed 40-29. The Scarlets built a 24-3 lead after six matches, but East rallied in the middle to upper weights to make a dual out of it.
"We had two freshmen (Brian Thilges and Cael Willaert) there in the middle who did nice jobs for us," East coach Jon Dierks said. "Then Kolin (Baier) and Rieley Fleming closed it with big wins."
West's top-ranked Charlie Pickell dominated his match against Spencer Ruedy at 138 pounds, nearly pinning him three times before settling for a 17-2 technical fall.
After battling the flu last week, Pickell said he's feeling good as the team prepares to enter the postseason.
"I thought I wrestled well tonight," Pickell said. "I had a little bit of a queasy stomach, but otherwise I'd say I'm at 100 percent. The two (surgically repaired) shoulders really haven't bothered me at all this year."
Mankato East's fourth-ranked Baier said he's also in good shape entering the stretch run. Baier won a 13-1 major decision over Mason Theissen at 220 pounds.
"I may try to add a couple of pounds before next week's section tournament," Baier said. "I'm going to hit the weights hard and see what happens.
"My goal is to win state. After last year's state meet I looked at who was coming back and figured I would be in the Top 4. That's where I've been most of the season."
Dierks said Baier looks ready:
"He's looked good all season. He's chomping at the bit to get another shot at state."
The first pin of the night in Thursday's dual came at 132 pounds where West's Shafer Ehmke won in 1:55. The next one came at 152 where East's Thielges was a winner in 5:36.
At 160, West's Gannon Rosenfeld picked up the 75th win of his career with a fall in just 30 seconds. The final pin of the meet came at heavyweight where East's sixth-ranked Fleming won in 1:08.
"We always seem to bring out the best in East; it's always a tough dual," West coach Lee Burg said. "We're fortunate to have Wyatt Block, Noah Langsjoen and Mason Theissen in a row up top to score points for us."
The win improves West to 9-7 overall. East falls to 7-14.
The Scarlets compete in the Minnetonka Duals on Saturday and then both teams enter the Section 2AA team tournament Thursday. Seedings and locations will be announced Monday.
