MANKATO — The Mankato East/Loyola girls tennis team made a strategic lineup adjustment before a Section 2AA, South Subsection rematch against crosstown rival Mankato West on Tuesday, and for a while, it was looking like it might pay off.
The Cougars were down 3-2 after five matches but were playing strong in the final two contests. But West rallied at No. 1 doubles and No. 4 singles to pull out a 5-2 victory and advance to the subsection semifinals.
"We thought they might try to load up in doubles, and that's what they did," West coach Jeff Thomae said. "We just played our straight best lineup. We figured we'd win or lose with that."
The deciding match came at first doubles where West's Ella Betters and Renn Corley took on Sydney Jacobs and Tiegen Richards. East dropped the first set in a tiebreaker but then took the second 6-3. The Cougars tandem jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third set, but Betters and Corley rallied to win five straight games for a 7-5 victory.
"We had been in that position before and come back," Betters said. "We just said `why not?' We had to have confidence in our shots."
Corley agreed: "(Jacobs and Richards) were playing hard so we had to pick up our game. When they hit a shot out wide we lobbed a little bit more to get back in position and that seemed to help."
Fourth singles was also close as East/Loyola's Mylie Gleason battled Emily Kodet. They split the first two sets before Kodet won 6-1 in the finale. Gleason was visibly hampered by an ankle sprain in the third set, enabling Kodet to pull away.
"Emily has played consistently well for us all season," Thomae said. "We weren't sure what we were going to get from fourth singles and three doubles (Mariana Gioffre, Violette LeBoutillier) this year, but they all played well. If there was a pleasant surprise for us, that was it."
The Scarlets picked up easy wins at second and third singles as McKenna Schreiber won 6-0, 6-0 and Riley Lowe won 6-1, 6-0.
"I just wanted to be consistent today," Schreiber said. "We've been working on our second serves a lot in practice. Instead of just tapping it over, we wanted to put a little force behind them and that worked well for me today. I didn't have a double-fault the whole match."
Lowe's strategy was a little more simple: "I just wanted to move her around the court as much as I could. I wanted to make her hit on the run."
West's Julia Ulman and Delaney Giesen also won in straight sets at second doubles. East/Loyola received a 6-4, 6-2 victory from Sam Williams at first singles and a 7-5, 7-5 triumph from Maddy Riebel and Baylee Knott at third doubles.
East ends its dual meet season at 12-7, and an 8-3 mark in the Big Nine was good enough for third place, the best conference season in team history.
West ended up second in the Big Nine at 9-1. The Scarlets will now play at Prior Lake on Thursday in the subsection semifinals.
