MANKATO — It was a mismatch almost from the start.
Mankato West’s precision offense sputtered on its opening drive and then rolled over Rochester John Marshall 61-0 its Big Nine Conference football opener at Todnem Field on Thursday night.
A smothering, blitzing, hair-on-fire defense contributed to the scoring as the Scarlets built a 35-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. West tacked on 20 more points before the half.
The carnage was so bad West’s backup sophomore quarterback Bart McAninch kneeled out the final three plays before intermission.
“We didn’t click on our first drive, but after that we got on a roll,” West senior quarterback Zander Dittbenner said. “Our wide receivers and running backs are so talented, and the O-line kept us clean the whole game. It was a good start to the season.”
West scored the only points it needed at 9:08 of the opening quarter when starting Dittbenner found wideout Brady Haugum with an 11-yard strike.
Senior linebacker Hayden Hartman set up the next West score, going up high to snare an interception, setting up a first down at the JM 28. Six seconds later, Dittbenner threw a bullet to Ethan Johnston in the middle of the end zone, resulting in a 15-0 West lead with 5:34 remaining in the first. It was Johnston’s first career varsity touchdown.
John Marshall went three-and-out on its next possession, and Peyton Goettlicher’s quality punt return gave West the ball back at the JM 15.
Dittbenner proceeded to score on a bootleg around the right side on the first play, and West had a 22-0 lead.
Hartman set up another score by recovering a fumble on its next possession. Ryan Haley capped a three-play drive by punching the ball in from the 2 for a 28-0 West lead with 2:18 to go in the half.
West’s Mekhi Collins picked off another John Marshall pass with 2:30 left, and Walker Britz pounded it in from the 8 for a 35-0 advantage.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter with an 11-yard TD catch by Collins, a punt block and score by Damien Riewe and a pass interception and score by Haley.
West led 55-0 at the half and did not allow a first down to JM’s first-string offense in the opening two frames.
“Sure, that’s a goal,” West’s Hartman said of the no first downs. “So is shutting them out. We were just really excited to come out here and play today after a season got cut short last year.
“We will build on this. You have to keep improving every game.”
The second half was all running time. The highlights in the final two quarters included a 40-yard TD pass from McAninch to Aidan Corbett and a goal-line stand by West’s backup defense to keep the Rockets out of the end zone as time ran out.
“It’s a good start,” West coach JJ Helget said. “We wanted to come out and set the tone on defense, that’s why we deferred the opening kickoff. It’s good to see the defense set up the offense and constantly put them in good field position.”
West plays on Friday, Sept. 10, at New Prague.
