MANKATO -- Through three games, defenses have been trying to stop the Mankato West rushing attack, playing extra defenders near the line of scrimmage and forcing a young quarterback to make plays.
For the third straight game, Scarlets junior Zander Dittbenner has made the defense pay, hitting short and long passes and directing victories.
"When Zander knows what he's going to do with the ball, he's confident and makes big plays," West coach J.J. Helget said. "Tonight, he took the next step. We challenged him that if teams were going to stack the box, we were going to throw the ball around."
Dittbenner responded by completing 13 of 17 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Scarlets to a 49-9 victory over Northfield in a Big Southeast District football game Saturday at Todnem Field.
"That first week, I was kind of freaked out, kind of scary," Dittbenner said. "But I was really comfortable tonight. The (offensive line) was great; I never had to even think about getting sacked. I threw a couple bad balls, but they were all catching the ball."
Each West scoring drive in the first half included a long pass. On the first drive, Dittbenner threw short to Max Goertzen, who made a slick fake and turned it into a 28-yard gain. Three plays later, Owen Johnson scored on a 6-yard run.
West's next possession also ended with a touchdown. A 51-yard completion from Dittbenner to Buom Jock put the ball at Northfield's 19. On a fourth-and goal at the 5, Dittbenner threw a middle screen to Goertzen, who dove into the end zone to make it 14-0.
West made it 21-0 on a 28-yard lob from Dittbenner to Mekhi Collins, who outjumped the defensive back in the corner of the end zone. Drew Smook's kick bumped the lead.
Northfield drove to the West 2 in the final minute of the half, with Charlie Pratt kicking a 19-yard field goal with about 30 seconds remaining.
The Scarlets struck quickly in the third quarter, cashing in with a 42-yard pass from Dittbenner to Goertzen that made it 28-3.
"Every year, we say we're going to take what the defense gives us," Helget said. "If teams are going to give us man coverage, we've got some really good receivers."
After Northfield scored its only touchdown, West started to work on its ground game. Johnson scored on a 31-yard run, breaking several tackles along the way. Wyatt Block scored on a 13-yard run, hurdling one tackler and throwing another out of the way at the goal line. Brady Haugum rushed in from 4 yards as the score grew to 49-9 early in the fourth quarter.
Goertzen caught eight passes for 110 yards. West rushed for 175 yards in the second half.
"Owen and Wyatt are two horses out there," Helget said. "When we went double tight (ends), those two were phenomenal. They were running over people out there. The offensive line was great. They kept Zander clean, and they opened some holes."
West (3-0) will play at home again Saturday against Rochester Mayo, starting at 1 p.m.
"West has a good tradition, but we have a lot of guys that hadn't played varsity football before," Dittbenner said. "But we've had a great start."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.