PRIOR LAKE — Facing fourth down and needing 14 yards to see its three-year winning streak and quest for a second consecutive state championship continue Saturday night against Rochester Mayo, Mankato West quarterback Barton McAninch dropped back to pass and looked completely dead to rights.
With a missed protection up front and a free rusher coming from his left, McAninch saw the defender just in time, escaped a sure sack, rolled to his right and threw it to … someone in the back of the end zone.
That someone was Brody Koberoski, who sprinted to open turf along the back of end zone and ran right to McAninch’s heave for the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining, as West advanced to the Class AAAAA semifinals with a thrilling 20-17 win at Prior Lake High School.
“I just let my instincts take over and tried to make a play,” McAninch said. “I saw two guys on the right and both of them were covered, then I saw Koberoski running in from the left. I was like, ‘I’ll take a chance on this and hope it works out.’ ”
And worked out it did. But barely.
West led just 15 seconds of the game, but it was the most important 15 seconds, as for the second time this season, the Scarlets staged a rally from two scores down to defeat the Spartans, who scored on their initial drive of the game and led nearly the entire way.
It’s not a situation the Scarlets are used to; the deficit Saturday was the first time since that game in Rochester on Sept. 30 that West had trailed in a game. But they leaned on that experience in crunch time, showing no panic despite facing a 17-6 hole with under seven minutes to play in the game.
“We talk about grit and determination. It’s will and want to do it,” said West coach J.J. Helget. “Until you get into the actual situation, you never know how they’re going to respond. We knew and we believed.”
Mayo led 7-0 at the break and West was held off the board until Collin Johnston hauled in a 16-yard pass from McAninch to open the third quarter. A missed extra point kept the Spartans in front, and Mayo answered with a touchdown of their own on the next drive when star receiver Carter Holcomb hauled in a back-shoulder throw from Rees Grimsrud with 1:49 left in the third.
An Ethan Post field goal moments into the fourth extended Mayo’s lead to 11 points, and that’s where West’s rally began.
McAninch improvised and scooted into the end zone on a 3-yard keeper with 6:53 remaining, but the Scarlets needed at least one more defensive stop.
After Mayo moved the ball just past midfield, West got exactly what it needed and got the offense took over with three minutes and two timeouts remaining.
McAninch moved West 85 yards in that time, throwing a perfect pass to Koberoski with just seconds remaining. The junior quarterback finished the game 25-of-42 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, also adding one on the ground.
Mayo’s last-chance hopes were dashed when a hook-and-ladder attempt from midfield came up well short of the end zone.
“We started out a little slow, but we kept telling each other to stay up, we’ll keep going and we’ll win this game,” McAninch said. “We came through when it mattered.”
