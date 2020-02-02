MANKATO — Mankato West is seeded third and East/Loyola is fourth for the Section 3A girls hockey tournament, which begins this week.

Both teams will host games on Thursday at All Seasons Arena with the Scarlets hosting sixth-seeded Windom at 7:30 p.m., following the Cougars' 5:30 p.m. game against fifth-seeded Worthington.

Luverne is the No. 1 seed and has a bye into the second round. In the other matchup, second-seeded Marshall hosts seventh-seeded Fairmont.

The semifinals will take place Saturday, and the finals are Feb. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

East/Loyola is 8-16-0 and closes out the regular season on Monday at Red Wing. West finished the regular season 11-13-0.

In other sections, New Ulm is third in Section 2A and hosts sixth-seeded Minnesota River on Thursday. Waseca is sixth in Section 1A and plays at Austin on Wednesday.

 

