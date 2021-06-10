After dropping a 5-1 decision in Game 1 of the Section 2AAA softball championship, top-ranked Mankato West turned the tables in Game 2, notching a 3-2 win over Mankato East on Thursday at Caswell Park.
East (20-6) banged out 12 hits in capturing Game 1, with Madison Mangulis pitching a three-hitter. Mangulis recorded 16 ground-ball outs while striking out one and walking two.
Eighth-grade DH Kylinn Stangl ripped three hits for the winners, who also received two hits from senior third baseman Tayler Swalve and one from every other player in the lineup.
“(Mangulis) was dialed in hitting her spots and changing it up.” East coach Joe Madson said between games. “She was completely locked in, and we swung the bats really well. We also played good defense so it was a complete game for us. When we play our ‘A’ game, we can beat anybody, but if we play a ‘B plus’ against a team like this, they’re going to beat us. ,,, You want each kid to go up there and come up with tough at-bats by putting the ball in play.”
East tallied two runs off junior right-hander Abbi Stierlen in the top of the third when Stangl smacked a ground-rule double to right-center field and scored on sophomore center fielder Sydney Jacobs’ RBI single. Jacobs then sped home from second base when Swalve reached on an infield single.
After the Scarlets trimmed the lead to 2-1 behind Lauryn Douglas’ single and senior catcher Bri Stoltzman’s sacrifice fly, East erupted for three runs in the fifth to go ahead 5-1. Junior shortstop Peyton Stevermer bounced a single up the middle to ignite things before Swalve singled and senior left fielder Claire McIntire belted a two-run triple into the right-field corner.
“We just tried to stay focused the whole time and play at a high level no matter what happens,” Mangulis said. “We were determined we could win. Hitting has been a big thing for us this year, and we were able to capitalize on it today. This is a competitive rivalry, and they’re my favorite team to play.”
Mangulis set down eight in a row before Douglas’ second hit of the contest and a walk produced a seventh-inning threat. However, Mangulis got an infield ground-out and her lone strikeout to end things.
“I just wanted to help my team because it’s not a one-player show,” Stangl said. “We kept our energy up all game and kept cheering (Mangulis) on. We never got down and stayed positive. We have friends on each side so once you get on the field you put that friendship aside. ... You’re there to play hard.”
West coach Don Krusemark knew that the fifth and final meeting between the top seeded teams would be like the rest.
“These two teams are evenly matched,” Krusemark said. “Both teams have good pitching, solid hitting and play good defense. You have to earn your runs because neither team gives them away. ... If one team makes a mistake, you have to capitalize.”
West (20-5) bounced back to take Game 2 behind the pitching and hitting of Douglas and junior Carly Nelson’s ninth home run of the season. After senior second baseman Maddie Glogowski launched a solo home run over the center-field fence to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead, West tallied single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-1 lead.
A trio of singles — Douglas, Madelyn Bode and Carlee Emery — tied things before hits from Lani Schoper, Breck Carlson and Douglas made it 2-1. Nelson then blasted a towering shot over the right center field fence. Douglas had three hits, and Stoltzman collected two hits for the winners.
Douglas allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking one. Stierlen chipped in with a pair of defensive gems.
East made it 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Jacobs’ RBI single, and the tying run was stranded at third on a groundout.
Mangulis gave up 10 hits in going the distance, striking out two.
The state tournament begins Tuesday at Caswell Park. The pairings will be decided on Saturday, but West’s first game will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Section 2AA
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Belle Plaine 2: Zoe Thomson had three hits and three RBIs as the Giants won the section championship at Caswell Park.
The Giants scored in the first inning on Thomson’s RBI single, then added a pair in the second inning on a squeeze bunt by Madi Wilbright and RBI single from Sam Wilbright. In the third, Thomson had another RBI single.
LSH broke it open in the fourth when Ryan Fritz had a two-out, two-run triple, followed by another RBI single from Thomson.
Chloe Brandt pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
The Giants (21-1) will find out its state quarterfinal opponent on Saturday.
Section 2A
Springfield 6, Nicollet 4: Springfield came from behind to defeat Nicollet in the section championship game at Caswell Park.
The Raiders led 3-2 after three innings.
Section 1A
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown swept: Wabasha-Kellogg defeated the Bucs twice to win the section championship at Austin.
The Bucs dropped the first game 9-1 and lost the second 4-2.
Ellie Ready had two hits and an RBI in the two games, while Brielle Bartelt and Kylie Pittmann each had two hits.
