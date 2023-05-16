Jalen Smith grew up in Minnesota, playing high school football at Mankato West.
As he sees it, why would he leave the state to play college football?
“I feel like any kid who grows up playing sports in Minnesota would want to go to the University of Minnesota and play for the Gophers,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine. How can you not be a fan of the home-state college?”
On Friday, Smith announced on social media that he had accepted a full scholarship to Minnesota. Smith said he’s glad to end the recruiting process early; he can’t sign a letter of intent until December.
“It’s a lot of pressure off my shoulders,” he said. “It’s nice to have a college that I can call home.”
Smith is the third West football player to accept a scholarship offer from the Gophers, joining Eric Stenzel (2000) and Philip Nelson (2012).
The 6-foot-1 Smith was West’s top receiver with 45 catches for 666 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He didn’t play much as a sophomore, given the talent in front of him on the West depth chart.
“Athletically, he was talented enough to play as a sophomore,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “He spent the year on the (junior varsity), and he really blossomed last year.
“He has all the talent in the world. He’s hit the weights hard this summer, and he’s starting to fill out. He has the work ethic, but now he’ll have to learn the little things about playing college football.”
Smith, who also plays cornerback at West, said he made several visits to Division I programs, and he received offers from Iowa State, North Dakota State and Kent State.
He attended a junior day at the University of Minnesota in March, and he’s stayed in contact with coach Matt Simon, the offensive coordinator and receivers coach. Last week, Smith took an unofficial visit to the campus and was given an offer.
“The first thing was getting a full scholarship so my parents don’t have to worry about playing for college,” he said. “It’s close to home, and I’m comfortable there.”
Helget said he was told by the Gophers coaches that they were only going to sign two receivers, but Smith was impressive enough during the workout and visit that he now becomes the third.
Smith’s recruitment really got a boost when he started running at track meets this spring. As a sophomore, he competed on relays, but his times weren’t good enough to be entered in the open sprints.
This spring, he’s broken the 11-second mark a couple of times in the 100-meter dash, going as fast as 10.87 seconds.
“A lot of guys go out for track to help them get faster for football,” Smith said. “I genuinely enjoy track. I love competing at the highest level.”
He’s also up to 185 pounds, 10 pounds more than last season and 25 pounds more than he was as a freshman. He’ll spend the summer working in the weight room to increase his speed and strength to get ready for his senior season.
“My No. 1 goal is to win a state championship,” he said. “I need to be a better player, a better leader now that I’m a captain. I want to work to be a better version of myself.”
